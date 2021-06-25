2022 Toyota GR 86 making dynamic debut at Goodwood Festival

June 25, 2021
Car News, Toyota

The all-new 2022 Toyota GR 86 will make its dynamic driving debut at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed next month, giving fans an opportunity to see (and hear) how the new model drives at speed for the first time.

Toyota only unveiled the new model in April, showcasing a brand new design language and some significant updates to the chassis and suspension. For example, there is a 50 per cent improvement in torsional rigidity, and the roof and front guards are now made from aluminium to keep the centre of gravity down.

Perhaps the biggest change is the engine. It’s now a 2.4-litre naturally aspirated flat-four, built in partnership with Subaru (also featured in the new BRZ). It produces 173kW at 7000rpm, and 250Nm at 3700rpm. That’s a decent jump up from the outgoing 2.0L version which develops 152kW at 7000rpm, and 212Nm between 6400-6800rpm. As a result, the official 0-100km/h time is reduced from 7.4 to 6.3 seconds.

At Goodwood, Toyota confirms the GR 86 will run in the event’s ‘First Glimpse’ section, which is for up and coming models. Spectators will get the opportunity to see the sports car running up the famous hill climb course in the hands of a pro driver who will, hopefully, show the car’s drifting capabilities too. Punters will also be able to get up close in the ‘First Glance Paddock’ area.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

The new model is expected to continue the huge following the car has forged itself since initially arriving in 2012. With more power and a provisional kerb weight of just 1270kg, it should be a lot of fun to drive. While many fans have been crying out for a turbo option, the boost in torque and its lower-rev availability in the new 2.4 should really help.

As the name suggests, this will be a product from the Gazoo Racing division, following the launch of the GR Supra and GR Yaris. Both of those models will also be on attendance at Goodwood.

Toyota Australia has confirmed the new model will go on sale locally, although it hasn’t confirmed an exact date. Subaru Australia has confirmed the fourth quarter of this year for the arrival of the new BRZ, so it would be reasonable to assume a similar time for the GR 86. In the meantime, the Goodwood event runs from July 8-11, on a COVID-restricted model.

Tags
,

Related Articles

Toyota unveils all-new 2022 GR 86 sports coupe
Toyota unveils all-new 2022 GR 86 sports coupe
Goodwood Speedweek to replace Festival and Revival events this year
Goodwood Speedweek to replace Festival and Revival events this year
2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed going ahead, under 'pilot event' guidelines
2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed going ahead, under 'pilot event' guidelines
2022 Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series body, chassis spied with V6
2022 Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series body, chassis spied with V6

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.