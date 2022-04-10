2022 Subaru WRX, WRX Sportswagon on sale in Australia, priced from $44,990

Get excited, the 2022 Subaru WRX is almost here. Fans in Australia are now able to pre-order the all-new model in both sedan and Sportswagon body style ahead of its official launch next month.

As previously revealed, the 2022 WRX is the fifth-generation model underpinned by the Subaru Global Platform. It is one of the last models to jump to this chassis, some five years after the regular Impreza debuted the layout.

With the new platform comes various improvements and enhancements over the predecessor. It’s stronger, stiffer (by 28 per cent), safer, and can accommodate more modern technologies including Subaru’s EyeSight system.

Up front, the platform welcomes a new 2.4-litre turbo flat-four engine that produces 202kW and 350Nm. That’s 5kW more than the previous 2.0 turbo model, with the same torque output. However, torque is available in a wider window now, from 2000-5200rpm instead of 2400-5200rpm.

Buyers can opt for either a six-speed manual in the sedan or a CVT automatic which Subaru calls a ‘Subaru Performance Transmission’, while the new WRX Sportswagon comes in CVT auto form only.

The sedan and Sportswagon are launching in three main variant grades, running from the WRX, WRX RS (GT in the wagon), and WRX tS. The tS comes in auto only in the sedan, while the entry model and RS are available with the manual.

As standard all variants come with a new 11.6-inch touch-screen media interface, running Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as dual-zone climate control and sporty bucket seats in the front. The dash design and console are also completely overhauled, as shown in the image below (overseas model).

All models with the auto transmission also come with the comprehensive EyeSight technology suite, with adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and lane-centre function, autonomous emergency braking, speed sign recognition, and emergency steering assist. Driver monitoring is also available on upper models.

The official media launch is scheduled for May, with media reviews under embargo until May 13. In the meantime you can head over to your Subaru dealer and pre-order today. See below for the starting prices (excluding on-roads):

Sedan

2022 Subaru WRX manual: $44,990

2022 Subaru WRX auto: $48,990

2022 Subaru WRX RS manual: $50,490

2022 Subaru WRX RS auto: $54,490

2022 Subaru WRX tS auto: $56,990

Sportswagon

2022 Subaru WRX: $49,990

2022 Subaru WRX GT auto: $55,490

2022 Subaru WRX tS auto: $57,490