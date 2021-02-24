2022 Lexus NX leaks online; TNGA platform, 350h and 450h+ confirmed

The 2022 Lexus NX has leaked online, revealing the complete exterior and interior design. A new badge name ‘NX 350h’ seems to be confirmed, while a ‘450h+’ is also mentioned.

A video surfaced on YouTube for a short time before being pulled down. However, fans were quick to copy and republish the footage onto another video sharing platform, called Streamable (video below). We’ve taken some screenshots for you in case the new video also gets pulled down.

According to the video, the 2022 NX receives a new platform. That means it is likely to finally jump to Toyota’s latest TNGA platform, like the RAV4. At the moment the current NX is still underpinned by the old RAV4 layout. With this move we can expect big improvements to driving dynamics, safety, technology, and space efficiency.

From an exterior design point of view, it can seem like just a facelift. We saw a similar thing with the new Lexus IS recently. The panels look a bit curvier instead of sharp-edged and straight, and at the back is the full-width taillight treatment. A large spindle grille remains, albeit with revised mesh. But all in all, it does seem to carry similar proportions as the current model.

Seeing the interior though, it’s clear to see this is a full model change. It is drastically altered compared with the current model. There’s no more protruding centre dash fascia, and the centre console welcomes some more convenient cup holders and storage space. It looks like there is a wireless charging pad right at the front as well.

And then up on the dash is a completely new touch-screen media interface. The screen floats elegantly within a separate fixture, which is also merged over to the instrument cluster. The instrument cluster is completely digital too, stepping away from the old twin-gauge setup and thin digital display in the current model.

As for the model name NX 350h, there is currently a trademark registered for such a nameplate in Australia. We’d expect this to be for Toyota’s latest 2.5L Dynamic Force hybrid powertrain which is currently seen in the RAV4, where it produces 163kW in AWD form. A plug-in hybrid model called 450h+ is confirmed as well, and is set to utilise the 225kW system we saw with the overseas RAV4 Prime.

The example shown in the video appears to be wearing the badge NX 200, which has been available in select markets only. It features a 112kW 2.0-litre petrol. For the new model we’d expect to see it receive the same 126kW 2.0-litre petrol as the UX 200.

Since it looks like Lexus has prepared some kind of presentation we’re guessing there is an official debut coming very soon. Probably even sooner now that everything has leaked out.