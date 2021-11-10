2022 LDV T60 unveiled; 160kW 2.0TTD, priced from $33,990

LDV has unveiled its all-new 2022 T60 dual-cab ute, bringing in tough new looks, class-leading power, and a boost in technology and features.

Firstly, the engine. It’s a new 2.0-litre twin-turbo four-cylinder diesel that generates a class-leading (for a four-cylinder) 160kW of power, and 500Nm of torque. This is matched up to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual, with part-time four-wheel drive and low range. Fuel economy is rated at 9.2L/100km for the manual and 9.3L/100km.

During the official media presentation, LDV lined up the new T60 against a Toyota HiLux, Ford Ranger, and Mitsubishi Triton on a runway to see the difference. Although the video didn’t clearly show the winner, LDV said the results showed the T60 is “more than capable of matching” the competitors.

The new model rides on an updated suspension setup which has been tuned for Australian conditions. There’s also a rear differential lock to assist with serious off-road conditions.

Inside, the interior has been redesigned and features a new 10.25- touch-screen with “performance” upgrades, Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth (no mention of Android Auto), and all variants come with climate control as standard.

LDV offers a five-year/130,000km warranty with the new T60, and the same coverage in roadside assistance. Prices start from the following (drive-away for ABN holders):

2022 LDV T60 Max Pro manual: $33,990

2022 LDV T60 Pro auto: $35,990,

2022 LDV T60 Luxe manual: $38,490

2022 LDV T60 Luxe auto: $40,490