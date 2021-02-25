2022 Land Rover Defender P525 supercharged V8 announced

Yep, a supercharged V8 Land Rover Defender has arrived, called the P525. Is this the coolest SUV on sale or what? It’s being launched as part of the MY2022 update, and is available in 90 short wheelbase and 110 wheelbase forms.

While some other updates have been applied for the MY2022 update, it’s the introduction of the P525 V8 variant that has us dancing with excitement. That’s because it features JLR’s 5.0-litre supercharged V8, belting out 386kW and 625Nm. It comes hooked up to an eight-speed auto transmission with full-time four-wheel drive.

Did we mention you can get it in the 90 short wheelbase shape? Well you can. And in that Land Rover says 0-100km/h is taken care of in 5.2 seconds (5.4 in the 110), with a top speed of 240km/h. Both V8 models come with bespoke sports suspension and transmission tuning, as well as an electronic active rear differential to ensure all of that power is put to good use. Speaking about the new variant, Iain Gray, senior manager for powertrain advanced engineering at Jaguar Land Rover, said:

“It sounds fantastic and delivers incredible performance – providing new levels of driver appeal. Our engineering focus has been to optimise powertrain calibration for Defender to deliver both responsive on-road performance and fine control off-road – all without compromising Defender’s unstoppable all-terrain capability and wading ability.”

Other highlights for the V8 models include larger stabiliser bars to help reduce body roll, a unique calibration of the Terrain Response 2 program, while the exterior features unique badges, quad-outlet exhausts, and some 22-inch alloy wheels in Satin Dark Grey. There’s also Xenon Blue brake calipers on the front and 20-inch discs.

Customers are offered just three exterior colours for the V8, including Carpathian Grey, Santorini Black, and Yulong White. All come with the Narvik Black contrast roof and the Shadow Atlas detailing. Passengers are treated to special Ebony Windsor leather with Miko suedecloth and Robustec accents, and the driver gets to play with V8-specific satin chrome paddle shifters.

Also new for the MY2022 rollout is the Defender XS Edition. It essentially comes in to replace the Launch Edition, and is available in 90 and 110 body styles. It packages together a variety of features, including 20-inch wheels, colour-coded body cladding, 12-way power front seats, and special interior trimmings and equipment. It’s available with the P400 (review here) 3.0-litre turbo-petrol inline six engine only, which produces 294kW and 550Nm.

Other updates for MY22 include the availability of the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system, with a larger 11.4-inch touch-screen. The screen features curved glass and is 60 per cent larger than the standard setup, and includes a simpler menu structure while promising faster response and operation.

Buyers are also offered more exterior packs for the MY2022, on all variants. There’s the Bright Pack, Extended Bright Pack, and Extended Black Pack to provide further exclusivity and character. The Bright Pack is themed with Noble Chrome highlights, while the Black Pack includes, obviously, more darkened trimmings.

The MY2022 Land Rover Defender is available to order now, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs):