2022 Hyundai Palisade update adds mid-spec Elite variant in Australia

Hyundai’s biggest car, the Palisade, has undergone a mild update for the 2022 model rollout, bringing in additional variants to expand its customer appeal.

The Hyundai Palisade has been on sale overseas for a few years now, but the Australian arm only launched it last year. It has become quite a successful model here, with July VFACTS new vehicle registration figures showing 2028 sales in the first seven months of the year. That’s more than the Jeep Grand Cherokee (1917), but less than the platform-sharing Santa Fe (3324) and Kia Sorento (3384).

For the 2022 model Hyundai Australia is introducing a new mid-spec Elite trim level, available with either the V6 petrol front-wheel drive or the 2.2 turbo-diesel all-wheel drive. This joins the entry Palisade (no badge) and top-spec Highlander. All three are available with both powertrain configurations.

Thanks to the Elite, the entry model price point has been brought down by $6000. And even the Elite is only priced $1500 more than the outgoing equivalent 2021 Palisade entry model, despite being packed with more kit. The Elite is available in seven- and eight-seat configuration, and features the company’s latest 10.25-inch touch-screen, a 12-speaker Infinity sound system, sunroof, heated front seats, power tailgate, and wireless phone charging.

The entry model uses an 8.0-inch touch-screen but with wireless phone charging as well, and comes with eight seats as standard. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay continue as standard, with three ISOFIX points, a third-row curtain airbag, and the full SmartSense safety suite.

New for the Highlander flagship is a set of 20-inch alloy wheels in ‘Calligraphy’ design, black Nappa leather for the seats (optional), and body-coloured bumper bars and body cladding. Heated and cooled front and second row seats continue, along with head-up display, rear door blinds, and a dual sunroof. Hyundai Australia CEO Jun Heo said:

“Palisade has been revised to provide an even more enticing large SUV flagship for 2022, with a more accessible range-entry model, value-packed new Elite, and enhanced Highlander. Palisade continues to deliver an enticing blend of smart technologies and luxury features, in a seven- or eight-seater SUV package that is ideal for Australian families.”

The 2022 Hyundai Palisade is officially on sale now. Arrival in dealerships is set to commence from September. See below for the starting prices (excluding on-road costs):