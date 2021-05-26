2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible debuts with xDrive AWD

May 26, 2021
BMW has unveiled its first M4 convertible to be fitted with an M xDrive all-wheel drive system, in the form of the 2022 M4 Competition Convertible.

It’s powered by BMW’s S58, 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder unit fitted with two turbochargers, which produces 375kW and 650Nm of torque, powering all four wheels via an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. From there, power goes through BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system. It offer a rear-biased torque distribution and includes an M differential. Torque is supplied primarily to the rear wheels, and sent only to the front when traction is needed.

As a result, the M4 drop-top can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds, BMW says, and soars on to a limited top speed of 250km/h. This velocity can be increased to 280km/h with the optional M Driver’s package.

In terms of suspension, BMW’s adaptive M suspension makes another appearance, and the Servotronic steering system aims to reduce torque steer for pure driving engagement. The M4 Competition Convertible rides on a set of forged 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, with six-piston brakes for the 380mm front discs, or the option of carbon ceramic brakes with gold calipers.

Inside, there’s the usual host of M highlights and special accents, with Merino leather, and the option of various trimmings including Tetragon aluminium and even a carbon fiber package. There is also a 12.3-inch driver’s display and 10.25-inch infotainment system, with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The power-folding soft-top roof is all new, promising the “practical benefits of a retractable hardtop” with the “classically elegant aesthetic of a fabric” setup. Not only that, the new roof is also made to be as light weight as possible, and is around 40 per cent lighter than the previous hardtop design.

In the back, the boot measures in at 300 litres when the roof is retracted, which is up 80L on the predecessor, while the roof-up volume is an impressive 385L. For comparison, the new M4 coupe offers 440L.

BMW Australia has confirmed the new model will arrive locally “by the end of this year”, with prices and final local specs to be announced closer to launch. See below for some of the main highlights:

  • Power folding insulated soft-top
  • 375kW/650Nm 3.0L twin-turbo inline-six
  • 19-inch / 20-inch bi-color alloy wheels
  • 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission
  • M xDrive all-wheel drive
  • M Sport rear differential
  • Adaptive M suspension
  • M Drive modes
  • Power, heated front M Sport seats with lumbar support
  • Rear-view camera
  • Ambient interior lighting
  • M Seat belts
  • Anthracite headliner
  • Aluminum Tetragon interior trim
  • Park distance control
  • Automatic high beams
  • Automatic climate control
  • Dynamic cruise control
  • Extended Shadowline exterior trim
  • Tire pressure monitor
  • Mobility tire inflator kit
  • Alarm system
  • Comfort access keyless entry
  • Auto dimming exterior and interior mirrors
  • Live Cockpit Professional with iDrive 7
  • Harman/Kardon surround sound audio
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
  • Connected Package Pro
  • ConnectedDrive Services
  • Active Protection:
    Automatic front seat belt tensioning
    Automatic closing of windows and moonroof
    Fatigue and Focus Alert
    Post-crash braking
  • Active Driving Assistant:
    Lane Departure Warning
    Speed limit Information
    Active Blind Spot Detection
    Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
    Rear Collision Preparation
