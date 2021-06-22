2021 Jeep Gladiator update announced, increased payload capacity

June 22, 2021
Jeep Australia has announced that its 2021 Gladiator range has received some modest payload capacity increases as it attempts to steal some thunder from its popular rival workhorses.

All up, the 2021 Gladiator’s payload capacity has increased from between 527-620kg (depending on the variant) up to a total of 693kg. This is in addition to an increase of the Gladiator’s gross vehicle mass up another 100kg to 2935kg for the Rubicon variant.

The company says the added payload capacity applied to the 2021 Gladiator range has forced it into a new category, from an off-road passenger vehicle to a bonafide light goods carrying vehicle.

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator range kicks off at $68,450 for the Night Eagle variant (replaces Sport S), with the flagship Rubicon priced from $76,950; both prices exclude on-road costs.

Both variants are powered by a 3.6-litre petrol V6 pushing out 209kW and 347Nm, paired with an eight-speed auto, part-time four-wheel drive system, while the Night Eagle version gets a new 4.10:1 rear axle ratio for the non-locking differential.

Stepping up to the Rubicon variant adds a locking differential over the front and rear axles, as well as upgraded shock absorbers, off-road tyres and an off-road camera. The Rubicon also continues with unique wheels, bumper bars with recovery points, and added features inside. Tom Noble, marketing and communications director at Jeep Australia, said:

“After a year of being on the market in Australia, we’ve listened to our customers and have invested in improving the payload capacity of the Jeep Gladiator, elevating its capability and adventure-ready stance. We’re constantly looking at ways to improve customer value with our vehicles, and the Jeep Gladiator Night Eagle ensures customers can buy into the Jeep Gladiator range and gain premium equipment as a standard.”

Jeep Australia says the 2021 Gladiator range will be available at its dealerships this month. See below for the highlights:

Interior Highlights:

  • Uconnect 8.4-inch Touch Screen Display NEW
  • Satellite Navigation NEW
  • Black Interior Accents NEW
  • Premium Cloth Trim Seats 
  • Apple Car Play & Android Auto
  • 7.0-inch Driver Information Display
  • Push-Button Start

Exterior Highlights:

  • 17-inch Black Alloy Aluminium Wheels NEW
  • Gloss Black Grille NEW
  • Body-Colour Fender Flares NEW
  • Black Exterior Accents NEW
  • Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows NEW
  • Black Three-Piece Freedom Hard Top
  • LED Headlights/Taillights/Day-Time Running Lights/Fog Lights

Technology Highlights:

  • Security Alarm NEW
  • Remote Start System NEW
  • Forward Collision Warning Plus
  • Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop
  • Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Path Detection
  • 9 Speaker Alpine Premium Audio System
  • Parkview Rear Backup Camera
  • ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist System
  • Remote Proximity Keyless Entry

Capability Highlights:

  • 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio (non-locking differential) NEW
  • 240 Amp Alternator NEW
  • Selec-Trac Active On Demand 4×4 System
  • Heavy Duty Rock Rails
  • 3 x Skidplates

2021 Jeep Gladiator Paint Options

  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Firecracker Red
  • Sting Gray
  • Sarge Green
  • Granite Crystal
  • Hydro Blue
  • Snazzberry
  • Gecko LIMITED EDITION (production from September – November)

