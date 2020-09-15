2021 Hyundai i30 N previewed, DCT auto confirmed

September 16, 2020
The first images and initial details of the 2021 Hyundai i30 N have been released this morning, with confirmation of a dual-clutch auto transmission option. This will open up the hot hatch’s market reach to automatic drivers for the first time.

Based on the refreshed i30, the 2021 i30 N showcases revised exterior styling and an updated interior. These preview images show the new-look front grille, which spans wider than before, while the headlights are swapped for thinner units featuring the new V-style daytime running light design.

We also get a glimpse of the new 19-inch wheels. Hyundai says these are forged and lightweight, which will help to reduce unsprung mass (saving 14kg), enhancing driving dynamics. And then around at the back we can see the restyled taillights also incorporating a sideways V layout, with a new, more aggressive diffuser down below and bigger exhaust outlets.

As for the technical stuff underneath, Hyundai hasn’t yet outlined the full details. However, it’s expected to continue on with its 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder engine, potentially producing slightly more than the current 202kW output.

The biggest news for the powertrain is the addition of an auto transmission option. This will be Hyundai’s new eight-speed dual-clutch unit. And it’ll offer various driving modes including “N Grin Shift”, like what we saw on the overseas Veloster N DCT. This is essentially an overboost function.

More details will be revealed soon, the company promises. Hyundai Australia also says the 2021 i30 N will launch locally during the first half of next year.

