2021 Audi Q5 Sportback, SQ5 Sportback now on sale in Australia

Audi’s sporty Sportback body style is now available on the latest 2021 Q5 and SQ5 in Australia, extending the mid-size SUV range by three additional variants. They go up against the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, which have been available for some time.

The Sportback is available in three trim levels, including 40 TDI, 45 TFSI, and flagship SQ5 TDI. These all feature a mild-hybrid support system to keep emissions and fuel consumption to a minimum, and all send power through a quattro all-wheel drive system.

Kicking off the range, the 40 TDI comprises of a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder producing 150kW and 400Nm, which is quite decent for a 2.0L capacity diesel. Audi says 0-100km/h can be achieved in 7.6 seconds, while the fuel consumption average is stamped at 5.4L/100km.

Stepping up to the 45 TFSI gets you a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder, generating 183kW and 370Nm. This version can dust off 0-100km/h in a claimed 6.3 seconds, while the fuel economy average is rated at 8.0L/100km.

At the top of the range, the SQ5 Sportback in Australia uses a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel V6 engine, developing 251kW and a whopping 700Nm. Across the 0-100km/h sprint the clock stops in a claimed 5.1 seconds. Despite the appetising performance, economy is good, rated at 7.1L/100km.

As standard the Sportback models (aside from the SQ5) come with the S line exterior package as standard in Australia. It includes a honeycomb front grille pattern, unique front and rear bumper bar garnishes, a rear spoiler and diffuser, along with two different 20-inch alloy wheel designs.

The SQ5 variant packs a bespoke aero kit, with special vents and more aggressive spoilers, along with the trademark quad-outlet exhausts at the back. There’s also new OLED taillights available, Matrix LED headlights, and 21-inch turbine-style alloy wheels (overseas models shown and may not represent Australian specs).

Inside, the new models come packaged with a 10.1-inch MMI touch-screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital radio, and satellite navigation with Google Maps. The Sportback body style also provides 510 litres of boot space, which is 10L less than regular SUV wagon.

The new model is on sale from the following prices (excluding on-road costs), with first deliveries scheduled to take place in August. Audi is offering the new model with a comprehensive five-year service plan package, priced from $3140, or $3170 for the SQ5. It covers the cost of scheduled services.

2021 Audi Q5 Sportback 40 TDI S line: $77,000

2021 Audi Q5 Sportback 45 TFSI S line: $86,300

2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI: $110,900