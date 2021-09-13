2021 Abarth 595 Competizione update announced for Australia

Fiat’s performance arm, Abarth, has updated its little 595 Competizione pocket rocket for 2021, adding some highlights designed to celebrate the company’s rally heritage.

The 2o21 Abarth 595 Competizione is powered by the same 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine as before, producing 132kW and 250Nm. This is sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual or automated-manual, otherwise known as Dualogic, transmission.

It comes packaged with a dual-mode Monza exhaust system, as well as rear adaptive suspension with KONI dampers, and Brembo brake package behind the 17-inch Montecarlo alloys inspired by one of the most iconic Group B rally stars, the Lancia Delta Integrale. Abarth is also offering a new “Rally Blue” paint finish inspired by another rally hero, the Fiat 131 Abarth Rally of the 1970s, and two new body kits for some added rally-inspired flare.

Inside, you’ll see leather seats, a 7.0-inch touch-screen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather-wrapped wheel with carbon fibre inserts, sports pedals, rear parking sensors, and for the first time, rain-sensing wipers and an updated sport button design.

Abarth has also updated the lineup with a choice of 10 paint finishes, as well as a number of optional extras, including two-tone finishes for the bodywork, sport and premium packages, and Competizione body kit enhancements. Tom Noble, Abarth’s director of marketing, said:

“The updated Abarth 595 range celebrates the premium appointments of the Competizione with the quintessential rally car traits Abarth is know for. The race-ready power of this hot hatch has also seen style updates that speak to rally racing history, including a modern take on the iconic Montecarlo wheels and the new matte Rally Blue exterior paint colour paying homage to the Fiat 131 Abarth Rally.”

The new model is on sale and available in showrooms now. Prices for the updated Abarth 595 lineup are as follows (excludes on-road costs:

2021 Abarth 595 Competizione hatch 5-speed manual: $32,950

2021 Abarth 595 Competizione hatch 5-speed auto: $34,950

2021 Abarth 595 Competizione convertible 5-speed manual: $36,950

2021 Abarth 595 Competizione convertible 5-speed auto: $38,950